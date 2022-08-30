Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian

The “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer was married to Dean Sheremet when she fell for Brandi Glanville’s then-husband in 2009.

“I totally felt foolish. I felt like this pathetic husband hanging around. I was very aware of how others were looking at me,” Sheremet recalled in 2015 about the affair, which started on the set of Lifetime’s Northern Lights. “I was talking to LeAnn on the phone and said, ‘I think you need to take off your wedding ring. If you’re not going to respect what it stands for, you have no right to wear it.’ She freaked out but I think, in my mind, I was done. I tried to put that part of my life behind me and went to Michigan to reconnect with family — and myself.”

Following their respective divorces, Rimes and Cibrian wed in 2011.