Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Scandals

Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now

By
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals
Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker. ZapatA/MEGA
7
5 / 7
podcast

Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker

After his scandal with Lambert, Evan and Staci remarried in June 2020. He opened up about his indiscretions that same year.

“First and foremost, I found sobriety and recovery,” Evan wrote in August 2020. “And I stepped away from the road and got a clearer view of the world. I got back to just being me. I could not have ever done that while we were touring like we were. I had initially blamed everything on being on the road. But it’s only when you take the road out of the equation that you see you’ve still got problems. I was able to start fixing those.”

 

Back to top