Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now

Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker

After his scandal with Lambert, Evan and Staci remarried in June 2020. He opened up about his indiscretions that same year.

“First and foremost, I found sobriety and recovery,” Evan wrote in August 2020. “And I stepped away from the road and got a clearer view of the world. I got back to just being me. I could not have ever done that while we were touring like we were. I had initially blamed everything on being on the road. But it’s only when you take the road out of the equation that you see you’ve still got problems. I was able to start fixing those.”