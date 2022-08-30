Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now

Natalie Maines and Adrian Pasdar

The Chicks singer seemingly put her ex-husband, whom she married in 2000 and split from in 2017, on blast with the 2020 album Gaslighter, but downplayed the lyrics on Howard Stern, revealing she signed an NDA as part of their divorce agreement.

“It’s not true that it’s all about me. But I was the one going through it,” the “Tights on My Boat” singer said at the time. “I wonder if they’ll play this conversation in court. Should we talk about it now or play it in front of the judge?”

Pasdar, who never commented on cheating speculation, shares two sons with Maines.