Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now

Sara Evans and Craig Schleske

The “A Little Bit Stronger” songstress made headlines in 2006 when she and her then-husband accused each other of cheating. (They both denied the allegations.) The twosome share three kids and wed in 1993.

“It’s very personal. It’s very traumatic and it was very hard for my children,” Evans said on Dancing With the Stars at the time. “Things drastically went downhill 100 miles an hour.”

The country singer was subsequently sued by her former nanny, who denied having an affair with Schleske. They settled for a reported $500,000. Evans finalized her divorce in 2007 and went on to marry Jay Barker. The twosome split in 2021 after an alleged domestic violence incident.