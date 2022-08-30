Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now

Shania Twain and Robert ‘Mutt’ Lange

The “Honey I’m Home” singer’s world was rocked when her then-husband and cowriter allegedly cheated on her with her then-friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

“For the first week after finding out about the affair, I was ready to die,” Twain wrote in her 2011 memoir, From This Moment On. “To go to bed forever and never wake up. Or to hurt someone. I was ready to do something desperate. But in reality, there was nothing to do but to suffer through it.”

After her 2010 divorce from Lange, with whom she shares a son, Twain married Thiébaud’s former spouse Frédéric Thiébaud in 2011.