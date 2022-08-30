Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now

Willie Nelson and Shirley Collie

In his 2020 memoir, Nelson recalled his second wife, Shirley Collie, discovered he had secretly had a baby with another woman in the ‘60s.

“Shirley saw a bill from a Houston hospital. I tried to play it off as no big deal. I told her that I had to go to the hospital for something minor. Shirley wasn’t buying that for one simple reason: The bill said the charges were for the birth of a baby girl, Paula Carlene, born to a Mrs. Connie Nelson,“ he wrote. “Shirley wanted to know who in the hell was Connie Nelson. Couldn’t lie. Was caught flatfooted. Had to get the words out of my mouth. ‘Connie’s my girlfriend and Paula’s our daughter.’”

After his divorce from Collie, the “On the Road Again” crooner went on to admit he cheated on Connie with makeup artist Annie Marie D’Angel in 1986.

“My wandering ways were too much for any woman to put up with. I’ll always love Connie. I’ll always love all my wives,” he wrote. “I regret the pain I caused Connie — and Martha and Shirley before her — and have no excuses. But love is love, and in the mideighties, I fell head over heels in love with Ann Marie D’Angelo, called Annie. Never had met a woman like her before.”