Has Bell’s Family Spoken Out?

While an autopsy report has yet to be released, Bell’s loved ones opened up to Us Weekly on Thursday, September 1, about the singer’s ongoing mental health struggles.

“Unfortunately Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father’s death in 2015,” they told Us in a statement. “Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends. Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain. Our hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer.”

They continued, “We have lost our beloved son, brother and friend and we are heartbroken. Luke had a gentle heart, a wanderer’s spirit and a musical gift that he was fortunate to share with us and the world. We are so grateful to his friends and fans for embracing Luke and his music. We would like to thank all of Luke’s fans, friends and family who have been sharing stories and photos of happy times with him.”

The family concluded their statement by requesting that people please “respect their privacy” while “we navigate our heartbreak,” asking for “room to grieve and honor” Bell’s memory. “Our only comfort comes in the fact that our Luke is finally free and at peace,” they shared.