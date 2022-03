June 2014

Cox and McDaid announced their engagement on social media on June 26, 2014 with a sweet selfie.

The TV star later revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the Snow Patrol singer popped the question while at her 50th birthday party at Aniston’s house — and that he asked her daughter, Coco, for permission. “He said, ‘I’d like to marry your mom,’ and gave her a little diamond ring,” she recalled. “She said, ‘Great, I’m going to camp tomorrow. Let’s do it right now.’”