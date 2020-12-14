Jillian Harris

“Something I look forward to each and every year is designing our family Christmas cards through @minted!” the former Bachelorette wrote alongside her festive card featuring her husband, Justin Pasutto, and their son Leo and daughter Annie, on November 23. “It’s so quick and simple to upload your photo and edit the text to your liking. Heck, Minted will even print addresses on your envelopes for free and has chic options that look like hand calligraphy! How awesome is that?! Honestly, the hardest thing about this WHOLE process is getting your entire family to stand still, look at the camera, and SMILE at the same time.”