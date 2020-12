Sonequa Martin-Green

“Our family is now complete and we are feeling the LOVE,” the Walking Dead actress captioned her Christmas card photo, including her husband and their two children, on December 1. “So we’re doing holiday cards for the first time ever! And it’s gonna be easy to share this little token of our love thanks to @simplytoimpress♥️ They made it so simple and stress-free to create our custom cards.” Martin-Green added: “Happy Holidays to all, from our family to yours.”