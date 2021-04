Does He Regret Doing ‘The Bachelorette’?

“It was the best decision of my life. Without a doubt. I haven’t talked a lot about the relationship, neither has Clare. With us, we are really, really focused on one another and just building things properly,” he said. “Even reflecting back, I wouldn’t change anything for the world. I’ve grown so much throughout this. I met one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my life. I’ve grown a lot from the entire experience.”