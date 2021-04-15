Where Does He Stand With Clare?

“We’ve never hid throughout this entire time that we’ve been around each other. We’re not going and trying to hide out from people. We are definitely taking time, and spending time together,” he revealed. “Clare and I, we’re in a good place. When the time is right, we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we’re just focused on one another. We’re keeping things private and that’s working for us, in due time we’ll speak about that together.”