Social Media D’Amelio Family Chef Defends Charli and Dixie as TikTokers Weigh In on Controversy By Sarah Hearon November 20, 2020 Anthony Behar/Fox Sports/PictureGroup/Shutterstock 8 6 / 8 Marc D’Amelio “I love you Charli!” the social media star’s dad tweeted on Thursday. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Kylie Jenner’s Casual-Cool Sneakers She Loves — On Sale at Amazon! Act Fast — Get 70% Off (or More) On These Coach Outlet Black Friday Deals Cyber Deal: Get Meghan Markle’s Favorite Eyelash Serum on Sale More News