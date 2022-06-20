How the ‘Dance Moms’ Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller After the Show

Chloe Lukasiak

The Girl on Pointe author — who was frequently a target of Miller’s insults on Dance Moms — revealed that she and her mother, Christi, left the show after the Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition host made fun of her physical disability. “My former dance teacher made fun of a medical condition I have,” Lukasiak said in a January 2019 YouTube video, adding that she has silent sinus syndrome, a condition that causes facial asymmetry in her eye. “If you know anything about Dance Moms, you probably know I was my former dance teacher’s least favorite student. She was really rough on me that year.”

She continued: “As much respect as I have for her as a dance teacher and as a person and, of course with everything she’s going through right now, what she did was horrible.”