How the ‘Dance Moms’ Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller After the Show

JoJo Siwa

The Dancing With the Stars alum is one of the few Dance Moms alums who is still on good terms with Miller (and even slammed Hyland for her shady TikTok post). “I actually talk to Abby the most out of anybody from the show. She’s great. I think Abby got hurt by a lot of people and it’s really, really, really sad that a lot of the people don’t talk to her anymore,” Siwa told Us exclusively in May 2020. “The same thing with a lot of the producers from Dance Moms. It’s just sad because Abby really is a good person.”

She continued: “Even though you see her yelling and screaming at children on TV, like Abby made seven stars. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her. Maddie and Mackenzie [Ziegler] wouldn’t be where they are today without Abby.”