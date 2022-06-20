How the ‘Dance Moms’ Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller After the Show

Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler

“When I was younger, I was going through a lot of hate, so I’m glad that I had you,” Kenzie told her older sister, Maddie, during a joint interview with Elite Daily in May 2021. “Our teacher, the environment we were in — it was all very stressful as a kid. I’m glad we were doing the same thing so I could have a shoulder to lean on.”

Maddie added that she felt terrible about the ways Miller would pit the two against one another. “It broke my heart that you got compared to me so much as a dancer,” she said in the interview. “Like, if you didn’t win, why weren’t you as good as Maddie? That is so heartbreaking. Everyone should be allowed to shine in their own ways.”