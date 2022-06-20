How the ‘Dance Moms’ Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller After the Show

Maddie Ziegler

Two years after she left Dance Moms, the Fallout star revealed that she no longer speaks to Miller. “We don’t keep in contact,” Ziegler told Us in June 2018. “But I wish her the best.”

In June 2022, she told Cosmopolitan that she felt she needed to leave Dance Moms — and the ALDC — for her own mental health. “She was distraught [when my sister and I left]. For the longest time, we felt so guilty,” she explained. “She trained me, she helped me, but also, I knew I would be okay without her and I was sick of being in a toxic environment. I was like, ‘This is not for me. I can’t do this.’ I haven’t spoken to her since.” Adding that she doesn’t plan on speaking with Miller ever again, Ziegler said, “I feel at peace [now].”