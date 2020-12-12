Even though season 29 of Dancing With the Stars has concluded, Jenna Johnson is still just as busy. To prove it, the professional dancer exclusively let Us Weekly in on a typical day in her life.

Every morning, the 26-year-old starts things off by taking her probiotics and vitamins with a full glass of water, and then she does a workout.

Afterward, Johnson sets off to running errands. These days, with Christmas just around the corner, she and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, have been busy doing their last-minute holiday shopping.

Prior to season finale of the dancing competition — when Johnson was crowned runner-up with partner Nev Schulman — the Utah native exclusively told Us that she was looking forward to spending quality time with the Ukranian pro dancer, 34.

“I cannot wait to go on a little getaway,” she said in the November interview. “I’m not sure how far away that getaway is, it might just be a little staycation in California. But yeah, I’m just excited to have a moment to reconnect together.”

Johnson also previously dished that she and Chmerkovskiy have babies on the brain.

“I want kids,” she told Us in a separate interview in September. “I want babies. Val wants babies very badly. We definitely have spoken about it. That’s our future. That’s what we want when that’s gonna happen.”

As for when? “There’s that saying that there’s never the right time, but I think we just want to figure things out and then let it happen when it’s meant to happen,” she added at the time.

In the meantime though, the duo, who tied the knot in 2019, are happy with their life together as is.

Want to know what else Johnson does in her daily life? Keep scrolling to see her typical day in action.