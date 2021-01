Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy

The ballroom dancer announced their engagement in June 2018, two years after Johnson made her debut as a DWTS pro. They tied the knot in April 2019 and are thinking about expanding their family. “I want babies. Val wants babies very badly,” Johnson told Us exclusively in September 2020. “We definitely have spoken about it. That’s our future. That’s what we want when that’s gonna happen.”