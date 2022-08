Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Us confirmed in 2019 that the former WWE wrestler and the Russian dancer were dating after being paired together on season 25 of the series. In January 2020, the twosome announced their engagement and seven months later, they welcomed their son, Matteo. The Total Bellas star revealed in August 2022 that she and Chigvintsev had tied the knot in Paris.