August 2022

The duo confirmed their engagement after five years together. “The secret’s out! @danecook and I are engaged,” Taylor wrote via Instagram at the time. “A couple weeks ago, Dane got on one knee and asked me to be his wife and I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect moment. I love this man and love spending my life with him. I can’t wait for what’s to come.” In a tweet, Cook added: “Feeling the best I’ve ever felt.”