May 2019

The comedian and the singer celebrated their second anniversary on May 6, 2019. “When I met Kelsi I had zero idea I was actually meeting my best friend,” Cook gushed on Instagram. “I’ve never felt so loved & I’ve never been able to give the amount of love that I can with her. This is a special relationship and she is a special human being and she makes me feel special too. … I’m happier in my life & career than I’ve ever been before. Her support and love is the greatest.”

Taylor, who showed off pink and red roses from the Good Luck Chuck star on Instagram Stories, also shared a sweet photo with her man to her page, writing, “You brighten up all my days and make me wanna happy dance all the time. You’re always in my heart & always on my mind. I love you and can’t wait for the years to come!”