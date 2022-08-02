November 2020

Cook opened up about how grateful he is for his relationship with Taylor. “I’m one of the lucky people that’s not trying to date in quarantine. Right? It’s like being in jail and having a conjugal visit. ‘I hope this goes my way, I hope I don’t get caught,’” he joked on the “On the List with Brett Gursky” podcast. “I’ve been fortunate because I’m in a really healthy relationship with somebody, both physically healthy and the relationship itself.”

The comedian continued, “We both really maintained a great kind of, like, mutual understanding that we both want to do our own independent things, but in some ways, we’re more of a robust relationship in the center because we worked on all the stuff that you should be working on also when you’re independent and then you come back to the table, it’s more time at the table and then taking that outward.”

He also noted that their relationship “has actually found a lot of growth” amid the coronavirus quarantine, but it’s still “work” at the end of the day. “It’s still always, like, a constant passing of the ball and baton and being able to remember to check-in and ‘What do you need?’ and ‘How can I help you to feel health and wellness?’” he explained. “So, all that stuff, all the boxes have been checked.”