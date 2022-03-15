March 2020

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, rumors that Radcliffe had tested positive for the illness hit social media, and the Swiss Army Man star had to publicly deny the reports. The reality of how he and Darke had been spending their time was much more relatable: “We decided to be super-responsible and self-quarantine so we haven’t stepped out of the apartment in … 11 days?” she told Vulture, confessing that they had been keeping tally of how many days they were in quarantine.

Radcliffe added: “We’re both in the situation where we’ve never been more grateful not to have a kid, or more annoyed that we don’t have a dog. But generally speaking, compared to a lot of people, we are very, very much okay.”