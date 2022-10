Bonnie Wright

“Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favourite character!” the actress, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the franchise, tweeted on Friday. “Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home & unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family.”