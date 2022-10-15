Emma Watson

The Little Women star released a statement via her Instagram Story on Friday alongside a photo of her and Coltrane at HBO Max’s Harry Potter reunion, which was filmed in late 2021.

“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult,” she wrote. “His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

She addressed him directly, adding: “Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us.”

Watson concluded, “There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”