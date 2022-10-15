Tom Felton

The Beyond the Wand author shared a memory from filming 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. “One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12,” the Draco Malfoy actor recalled via Instagram on Friday. “Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate – thank you for everything xx.”