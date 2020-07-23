Red Carpet Ready

The Cripple of Inishmaan star hit the red carpet with girlfriend Erin Darke at Radio City Music Hall in NYC for the 2014 Tony Awards. The couple first met on the set of 2013’s Kill Your Darlings. “It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other,” Radcliffe later joked of their intimate scenes in the film. “Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting.”