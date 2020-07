Unbreakable!

Radcliffe joined Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski in Netflix’s interactive special, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend in May 2020. Before the movie’s debut, Kemper gushed over working with the former child star. “I know how mega talented he is, and I know how hard he works at what he does and I was blown away by his professionalism and I was blown away at how funny he was,” she told Entertainment Tonight.