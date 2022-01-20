Breaks His Silence on Firing

Masterson reacted to being ousted from The Ranch in December 2017, telling Us in a statement, “I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch.”

He denied the “outrageous allegations” against him at the time, claiming, “Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one.”

The actor said he looked “forward to clearing my name once and for all,” before thanking his former castmates and the show’s crew for the time they spent together. “I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so,” he added.