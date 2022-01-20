Judge Rejects Subpoenas

A judge rejected Masterson’s request for a variety of subpoenas in August 2021 after his legal team asked for information related to Remini’s anti-Scientologist TV show, in addition to anything about church leader David Miscavige and his wife, Shelly.

His attorney claimed the information would help them investigate the alleged “inconsistences” with accusing witness’ accounts at trial. The judge, however, called the request an “overt attempt to obtain privileged information in LAPD files” and denied access to the files.