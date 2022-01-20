Pleading Not Guilty

Us confirmed in January 2021 that Masterson pleaded not guilty to all of the rape charges against him. His attorney, Tom Mesereau, entered a plea of not guilty on all charges on his behalf during a court hearing.

“We want a fair trial and an unbiased jury. We want a jury that is not contaminated by negative media coverage, and in the interest of fairness,” Mesereau said at the time. “We’re requesting that there be no media presence.” The prosecutor, however, did not agree with Masterson’s lawyer’s request and set a preliminary hearing for March of that year.