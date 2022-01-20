The Charges

Masterson was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear, LA DA Jackie Lacey announced in June 2020, three years after he was first accused of sexual assault. The actor was arrested on June 17 and released later that day on $3.3 million bail. His arraignment hearing was set for September of that year and could face up to 45 years to life in a state prison if convicted.

The District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges for two of the five alleged assaults due to insufficient evidence and statute of limitations. Masterson was, however, accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman between October and December 2003 in his home.

“Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” his criminal defense attorney said in a statement to Us after he was charged.