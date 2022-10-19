The Trial Begins

Opening statements in the trial began in October 2022. Although the defense sought to have any mention of Scientology barred from the proceedings during a pre-trial hearing, the request was denied.

“Try as Masterson’s team might to keep that evidence out, I think it’s inevitable that it will become an element in the trial, and the prosecution will likely use this to their benefit to explain the extremely long delay in reporting these allegations to law enforcement,” Joshua Ritter, a defense attorney and former Los Angeles County prosecutor, said in a statement to Us.

According to Deadline, the first of Masterson’s three accusers — whose names are not public — testified on October 19. Jane Doe No. 1 alleged that the actor forcibly raped her in 2002 and said that she “couldn’t breathe” during the assault. “I went unconscious. When I came to, he was still on top of me,” she claimed.