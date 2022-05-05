Howard Stern

The radio host also compared the two incidents, arguing that the Bad Boys star should have been detained and arrested, just as Lee was. “This guy jumped up on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle. As soon as that happened, did they let him go back to his seat and laugh and sit next to his wife and then give them an award?” Stern said while speaking about the incident on his radio show. “No! They took him backstage, they broke his arms and hands so bad. They f–king beat the s—t out of him.”

He continued: “You don’t treat Will Smith any different than they did the Chappelle attacker. The audience at the Oscars gave Will Smith a standing ovation after the attack, that’s the truth. It’s on film, it’s not fake news. They didn’t break Will’s hands, they shook them and it’s wrong and they all should be ashamed of themselves.”