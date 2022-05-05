Howie Mandel

The day after the attack, Mandel expressed concern that both Smith and Lee’s assaults of Rock and Chappelle, respectively, will encourage others to physically attack comedians whose jokes they don’t agree with. “My biggest fear 40 years ago was not getting a laugh, and then cancel culture came along and then it was like, ‘Oh, my God if somebody doesn’t like your joke or you overstepped your line, you could lose your career,’ and then after the Academy Awards … I said, ‘Violence triggers violence,'” the Deal or No Deal host told Extra.