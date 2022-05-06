Top 5

Celebrities React to Dave Chappelle Being Attacked by Netflix Festival Audience Member: Chris Rock, Howie Mandel and More

Hart praised Chappelle for his professionalism in handling the situation. “Dave went back after [he was attacked] and finished doing the show and didn’t let that thing be a big thing,” Hart said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, May 5. “He quickly moved on from it and got back to doing comedy, and that’s what a professional does.”

The Scary Movie 3 actor continued: “Ultimately, these moments of [un]professionalism should not break professionals. They shouldn’t shape or mold the world that we’re now being seen or viewed in,” he added. “I think it’s time to get back to a place of respect for your live entertainer.”

However, Hart didn’t think the incident was “scary,” noting that when the attacker “ran onstage,” the man “got they ass whooped.”

