Sunny Hostin

Hostin and her The View cohost Joy Behar blamed the civil unrest of the past few years for the escalation of violence towards comedians and public figures who people disagree with. “The [coronavirus] pandemic, the opioid crisis, the fact that [Donald] Trump was out there saying things like, ‘Just knock the hell out of them.’ … And then Will Smith was the pièce de résistance, if you will,” Behar argued.

Hostin agreed: “I do think Trump unleashed some incivility, at least, in our country.”