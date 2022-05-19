Attacker Charged for Murder

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on May 18, 2022, that Lee was charged with one count of attempted murder — but not against Chappelle.

Lee allegedly tried to stab his roommate in December 2021. After pleading not guilty, he will return to court for the crime in June 2022.

In his statement, the DA credited “the publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle” in helping solve the case, noting that the suspect’s roommate claimed to recognize him from the coverage of the comedian’s attack, which led to the police tracking him down.