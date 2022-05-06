Isaiah Lee Pleads Not Guilty

Lee pleaded “not guilty” to several misdemeanor counts, including battery and possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault on Friday, May 6, during his first appearance in court since the incident.

Public defender Chelsea Padilla denied Lee ever brandished a weapon during the Hollywood Bowl attack.

“The only injury was actually to Mr. Lee … facial injuries from 12 people stomping on Mr. Lee while he was on stage,” the lawyer said.

The judge ruled Lee’s bail would remain at $30,000. He was ordered to stay away from Chappelle, his home and any venue where he’s performing, including the Hollywood Bowl.