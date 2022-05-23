What Was the Motive?

Lee broke his silence on the incident during an interview with The New York Post following his arrest, revealing that he felt “triggered” by Chappelle’s jokes about the trans community. “I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Lee explained. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

Lee went on to allege that the security personnel who detained him at the event gave him two black eyes and broke his arm, claiming, “They spat on me and twisted me as if on purpose.”