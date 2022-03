2002

Hawkins considered quitting Foo Fighters after recovering from his overdose. “I told Dave, ‘I’m outta here. I’ll sell my house, maybe I could get my job back with Alanis, or deliver pizza or sell weed,'” he recalled to Louder in 2019. He ultimately stayed with the group to finish One by One, which spawned two of the band’s biggest hits. “That’s when I felt it had finally cemented in a band, at least for me,” Hawkins added.