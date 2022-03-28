Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins Friendship Through the Years

August 2001
After a heroin overdose, Hawkins fell into a coma for two weeks. The incident greatly affected Grohl, who once again considered leaving behind his career as a musician. “When Taylor wound up in the hospital, I was ready to quit music,” he told The Guardian in 2011. “Because, to me, it felt like music equaled death. I started praying. I’ve never been to church in my life, and I’m walking back from Taylor’s hospital to our hotel every night, praying out loud in the streets of London.”Back to top