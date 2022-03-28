Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins Friendship Through the Years

August 2001

After a heroin overdose, Hawkins fell into a coma for two weeks. The incident greatly affected Grohl, who once again considered leaving behind his career as a musician. “When Taylor wound up in the hospital, I was ready to quit music,” he told The Guardian in 2011. “Because, to me, it felt like music equaled death. I started praying. I’ve never been to church in my life, and I’m walking back from Taylor’s hospital to our hotel every night, praying out loud in the streets of London.”