David and Victoria Beckham: A Timeline of Their Relationship

2003

The twosome were subject to rumors of infidelity in Spain after David was photographed leaving a Madrid nightclub with a mystery woman. Though she was later revealed to be his assistant, Rebecca Loos, Loos’ brother John Charles reportedly told the Daily Mail in 2004 that the buzz was true. “She has confirmed to me she had an affair with David,” Charles claimed. David, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations as false. “During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life,” he said in a statement. “The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts.”