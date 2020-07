2020

David paid tribute to his love on her 46th birthday, during which he posted several snaps of Victoria throughout the years. “Happy birthday mama we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🎂,” he wrote in April 2020.

The fashion designer, for her part, showed off her birthday cake and revealed that she “had the most special day” celebrating with her family.