David and Victoria Beckham: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Christmas Roast! Victoria Beckham Mocks Husband David's Holiday Singing
December 2021

Victoria shared a clip via Instagram of her husband singing the 1945 classic, “The Christmas Song,” made famous by Nat King Cole. “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire,” the athlete sang while wearing a Santa hat and actually roasting something over open flames.

“Oh my God, he’s actually trying. You were trying hard with that vocal,” the Spice Girls alum said, poking fun at her husband.

David turned around, mocking his wife’s singing abilities as he quipped, “Oh, I’m sorry. I’m sorry, Adele.”

