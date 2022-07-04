David and Victoria Beckham: A Timeline of Their Relationship

July 2022

“They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last 😂 Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! 💕,” Victoria wrote via Instagram.

David, for his part, also gushed about their romance in his own social media upload. “No but I was into Posh🖤.. 23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham , but she will always be Posh ❤️ Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you, we all love you ❤️,” he captioned the sweet Instagram tribute to his wife.