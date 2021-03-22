David’s Response

“I wanted to come on here real quick and address some conversations that are going on on the internet,” Dobrik said in a video titled “Let’s Talk” on March 17. “I don’t align with some of the actions, and I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct. I’ve been really disappointed by some of my friends, and for that reason, I’ve separated from a lot of them.”

He continued: ”I think with any video I make my main purpose is to make people happy and inspire people and I just never want anything to get in the way of that. I’m sorry if I’ve let you down and things like that won’t happen again and I learn from my mistakes and I also believe that actions speak a lot louder than words. You can take my word for it that I’m going to change but I’ll also show you and I’ll prove to you that the mistakes I made before won’t be happening again.”