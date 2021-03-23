David’s Second Apology

Dobrik released a second, longer apology on his main channel on March 23 amid backlash for his initial response.

“I have put myself in a lot of situations where I have needed to apologize for my past actions, and I have never done this correctly and never done this respectfully,” he began. “My last video is a testament to that. I don’t want to defend that video; I don’t want to delete that video.”

Dobrik made it clear that he stands with the victim, admitting he “enabled” the situation and that made the girls in the 2018 vlog “feel their safety and values were compromised.”

“As it was reported, the next day, I got consent to post the video. Even though I got the consent to post the video, I should have never posted it. What I understand now, and what I didn’t understand before is that she sent that text because she felt like she had to, not because she wanted to and that’s f—ked up, and I am sorry,” he said, apologizing for creating an “unfair power dynamic” through his content. “I didn’t know what was going on in that room, and I should have been making sure everybody involved was taken care of and wasn’t uncomfortable.”