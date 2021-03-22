Controversy

David Dobrik Dropped by Brands After Former Vlog Squad Member Dominykas Zeglaitis Is Accused of Sexual Assault: Controversy Timeline

Jeff Speaks Out David Dobrik Dropped by Brands Amid Vlog Squad Assault Allegations
Jeff Speaks Out

Wittek, who has filmed with Dobrik over the years and was present the night the since-deleted video was filmed, denied supplying alcohol to the victim or her friends in a March 21 video titled “My Truth.” Besides Dobrik, Witterk is the only current member of the Vlog Squad to address the situation.

Hours after his video, which has been viewed more than One million times in 24 hours, was released, Witterk joined Paytas on her “Frenemies” podcast. During the podcast interview, Ethan Klein and Paytas shared a photo from the report of Wittek, Dobrik and Smith standing across from the alleged victim, who was held up by her friend, at 1:38 a.m. — despite Wittek’s claims that they left Zeglaitis’ home earlier in the evening.

